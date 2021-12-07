Dr. Elisabeth Dupont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisabeth Dupont, MD
Dr. Elisabeth Dupont, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Watson Clinic Main1420 Lakeland Hills Blvd Bldg B, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7850
Watson Clinic Women's Center1400 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7752
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I'm not a recent patient I was in 2005 and she was so very wonderful at a time that my family and I were very afraid. She made the process alot easier for us. She's very compassionate. I'm writing this now because of counting my blessings and she is certainly one of them. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Elisabeth Dupont, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University Sth Fl
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Dupont has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupont has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupont. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupont.
