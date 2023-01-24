Dr. Ference has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elisabeth Ference, MD
Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Ference, MD
Dr. Elisabeth Ference, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Ference works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ference's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Hospital of Los Angele4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2145Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 1450 San Pablo St Ste 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5790
-
3
Milan J. Demeter M.d. Inc.1370 Foothill Blvd Ste 100, La Canada, CA 91011 Directions (818) 649-3919
-
4
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ference?
Good
About Dr. Elisabeth Ference, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1457647067
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ference accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ference has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ference works at
Dr. Ference has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ference on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ference. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ference.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ference, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ference appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.