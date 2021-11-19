Dr. Golden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elisabeth Golden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Golden, MD
Dr. Elisabeth Golden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Golden's Office Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-4775
-
2
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-8685
-
3
Parkland Memorial Hospital5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-8000
-
4
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elisabeth Golden, is the best doctor I’ve ever seen, because she understood my symptoms 100%. It’s first time in my life that I feel a doctor who truly understand me. I have traveled, and lived many places, so I feel I can give a valid recommendation of Dr. Golden. My only regrets is; I wish I could have been in her care many years ago! I have suffered for so many years not knowing what was wrong with me. All my doctors said I looked fine, when I felt sick, I mistakingly believed them.
About Dr. Elisabeth Golden, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1144664749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
