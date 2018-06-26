Overview

Dr. Elisabeth Horowitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.



Dr. Horowitz works at Elisabeth Horowitz MD in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.