Dr. Elisabeth McKeen, MD
Overview of Dr. Elisabeth McKeen, MD
Dr. Elisabeth McKeen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. McKeen's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Beach Gardens3401 Pga Blvd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 366-4100
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wellington1037 S State Road 7 Ste 303, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 366-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKeen SAVED my life. Thanks to her I am here writing this review. Not only is she the BEST, she is also kind and compassionate with her patients. She treats you like family. I will never forget my first visit after my first Chemo when she examined me and was so happy the tumor had shrunk, she hugged me with joy. That was just the beginning. She was always available, her staff was always available and I am now 5 years cancer free. Thank you Dr. McKeen and thank you to your wonderful staff.
About Dr. Elisabeth McKeen, MD
- Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Emory Affil Program
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
