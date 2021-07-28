See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Elisabeth Slattery, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Slattery, MD

Dr. Elisabeth Slattery, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Slattery works at St. Paul Lung Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slattery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Paul Lung Clinic
    225 Smith Ave N Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 780-9155
  2. 2
    St Peter Street Internal Medicine
    514 Saint Peter St Ste 250, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 645-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2021
    She has been my doctor for over 20 years and I have confidence in her decisions. She is a great listener and is interested in giving you the best care, concern, and diagnoses.. She listens to your concerns and gives feedback and help. Thank you Dr, Elizabeth Slattery !!!
    Mary Scott — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Elisabeth Slattery, MD

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English
    1497850341
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slattery has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slattery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slattery works at St. Paul Lung Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Slattery’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Slattery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slattery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slattery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slattery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

