Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD

Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Von Der Lohe works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.