Overview

Dr. Eliscer Guzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Guzman works at Cardiology Unlimited in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.