Dr. Elise Bonder, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Beachwood, OH
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elise Bonder, MD

Dr. Elise Bonder, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.

Dr. Bonder works at Cleveland Health and Wellness Center in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Health and Wellness Center - Beachwood
    21625 Chagrin Blvd Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 777-8834
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2022
    I am a child psychologist who sometimes need to refer children for an evaluation for medication. Dr Bonder was the Chief Fellow in Child Psychiatry at University Hospitals and has been in practice for over 10 years. She has the ideal balance of technical expertise and friendly manner.
    — Sep 26, 2022
    About Dr. Elise Bonder, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841582384
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
