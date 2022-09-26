Dr. Elise Bonder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elise Bonder, MD
Dr. Elise Bonder, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.
Cleveland Health and Wellness Center - Beachwood21625 Chagrin Blvd Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 777-8834Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a child psychologist who sometimes need to refer children for an evaluation for medication. Dr Bonder was the Chief Fellow in Child Psychiatry at University Hospitals and has been in practice for over 10 years. She has the ideal balance of technical expertise and friendly manner.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1841582384
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Bonder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonder accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.