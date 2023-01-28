Overview

Dr. Elise Brantley, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.



Dr. Brantley works at Scissortail Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.