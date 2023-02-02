See All Plastic Surgeons in Provo, UT
Dr. Elise Mecham, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Provo, UT
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elise Mecham, MD

Dr. Elise Mecham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine|University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Mecham works at Utah Surgical Associates in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mecham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Surgical Associates
    3550 N University Ave Ste 250, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5578
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 4:45pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Feb 02, 2023
    She absolutely listens to all my concerns and makes me feel like every question I have is valid. She makes me feel like there is hope for me and my future. I'm a woman and I feel like she completely gets me, there's no falsifying that. Hand's down, she's one of the best doctors I've ever met! Believe me, I would recommend her to everyone I know!
    Michelle Rea — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elise Mecham, MD
    About Dr. Elise Mecham, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336402569
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - Microsurgery and Oncologic Reconstruction|The University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine|University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elise Mecham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mecham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mecham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mecham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mecham works at Utah Surgical Associates in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Mecham’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mecham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mecham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mecham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mecham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

