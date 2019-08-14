Dr. Elise Newsome, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elise Newsome, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elise Newsome, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Newsome works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McLeod, David N DDS PA104 W Northwood St Ste G, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 645-7124
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newsome?
Awesome painless
About Dr. Elise Newsome, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1811204902
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newsome accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newsome works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.