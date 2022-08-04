Dr. Elise Penafiel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penafiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elise Penafiel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elise Penafiel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Dr. Penafiel works at
Locations
-
1
Glen Burnie Dental Care7425 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 275-0126Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penafiel?
Latest visit was a follow up for Orthodontic treatments. I had invisalign since Feb 2021 which was handled by Dr. P. She is an amazing practitioner who wants the best results. Her personality and friendly personality makes her unique. You don't find providers that displays both, however she is the full package. I have entrusted her with my entire family dental care. This practice has become more like family. Best customer service and patuent satisfaction practice I've come across. Kudos Dr. P & associates.
About Dr. Elise Penafiel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1962554824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penafiel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penafiel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Penafiel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Penafiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penafiel works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Penafiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penafiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penafiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penafiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.