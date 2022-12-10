See All Urologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Elise Perer, MD

Urology
4.4 (20)
Map Pin Small Northridge, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elise Perer, MD

Dr. Elise Perer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Perer works at Robert B Klein MD Inc in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Perer's Office Locations

    Robert B. Klein MD Inc.
    18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 701, Northridge, CA 91325 (818) 885-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Uterine Prolapse
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Uterine Prolapse

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Procedure Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr. Perer is very professional and accommodating. I have been going to her for the last ten years and she's always been there for me. I would highly recommend her for all urinary problems.
    Alice Macfarlane — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Elise Perer, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578577664
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Uci Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elise Perer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perer works at Robert B Klein MD Inc in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Perer’s profile.

    Dr. Perer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Perer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

