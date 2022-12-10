Dr. Elise Perer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elise Perer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elise Perer, MD
Dr. Elise Perer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Perer works at
Dr. Perer's Office Locations
-
1
Robert B. Klein MD Inc.18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 701, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perer?
Dr. Perer is very professional and accommodating. I have been going to her for the last ten years and she’s always been there for me. I would highly recommend her for all urinary problems.
About Dr. Elise Perer, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578577664
Education & Certifications
- Uci Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perer works at
Dr. Perer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Perer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.