Overview

Dr. Elise Reed, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vista, CA. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Reed works at Reed Young & Magy Mds in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.