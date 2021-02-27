See All Psychiatrists in Vista, CA
Dr. Elise Reed, DO

Psychiatry
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elise Reed, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vista, CA. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Reed works at Reed Young & Magy Mds in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah Young M.d. A.p.c.
    2023 W Vista Way Ste K2, Vista, CA 92083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 941-6062

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Imago Relationship Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Feb 27, 2021
    Dr. Reed truly listens. I have never had a psychiatrist in all my years (I’ve been at this since the late 90’s) with such humanity, and a true tender heart. She makes a difference by making me feel like a better person just by speaking with her. My spirits are lifted and she helps give me hope by believing in me. And her positivity energy is nothing short of infectious! Thank you for being a light is this dark world Dr. Reed, I am incredibly grateful!!
    Amy F. — Feb 27, 2021
    About Dr. Elise Reed, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083854558
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elise Reed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reed has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

