Dr. Elise Rehn, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elise Rehn, MD

Dr. Elise Rehn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Rehn works at Elise E. Rehn MD LLC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rehn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elise E. Rehn MD LLC
    25 E Washington St Ste 1008, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 995-2503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Rehn is caring and compassionate. I have seen her for medication management through years of infertility treatment and 2 successful pregnancies. Her guidance and understanding has been essential to my mental and emotional health. I highly recommend her as a specialist in women's mental health.
    About Dr. Elise Rehn, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104082791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elise Rehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehn accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

