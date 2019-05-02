See All Family Doctors in Missouri City, TX
Dr. Elise Sadoun, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (23)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elise Sadoun, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio State Uni and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Sadoun works at Lifetime Family Wellness and Weight Loss Pllc in Missouri City, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifetime Family Wellness and Weight Loss Pllc
    1531 Highway 90 A, Missouri City, TX 77489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 201-8737
  2. 2
    Spirit of Texas Family Medicine, Sugar Land, Texas
    4427 Highway 6 Ste L, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 201-8737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Accelerated Hypertension
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Insomnia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Adolescent Depression
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Arthritis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Birth Control
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Breast Infections
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicogenic Headache
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cough Headache
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Disuse Osteoporosis
Dizziness
Drug Rebound Headache
Drug-Induced Insomnia
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Exertional Hypertension
Familial Hypertension
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Geriatric Diseases
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Headache
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Osteoporosis
Impetigo
Infectious Diseases
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea
International Travel Diseases
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
IV Rehydration
Joint Disorders
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Labile Hypertension
Laceration
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Pelvic Pain
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mild Headache
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Contraction Headache
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neonatal Care
Neonatal Circumcision
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 02, 2019
    Dr Sadoun is the most proficinal doctor I ever seen
    — May 02, 2019
    About Dr. Elise Sadoun, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1871733121
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grant Medical
    Internship
    • Grant Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State Uni
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

