Overview of Dr. Elise Vo, MD

Dr. Elise Vo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Creighton University, School Of Medicine



Dr. Vo works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.