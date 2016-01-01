Overview of Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD

Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY.



Dr. Colon works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.