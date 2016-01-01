Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD
Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Colon's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C405, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1982606422
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon has seen patients for Acidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
