See All Psychiatrists in Montebello, CA
Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Montebello, CA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD

Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mills Jr works at SCHMIT, RONALD PETER MD in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
4.5 (24)
View Profile

Dr. Mills Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates of Southern California
    101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 400, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 722-2928

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mills Jr?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mills Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Mills Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mills Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972895928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mills Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mills Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mills Jr works at SCHMIT, RONALD PETER MD in Montebello, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mills Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Mills Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.