Overview

Dr. Elisha Poynter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Poynter works at Cogent HealthCare in Loganville, GA with other offices in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.