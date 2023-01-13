Dr. Elissa Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elissa Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL.
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-9884
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics1414 Cross St, Shiloh, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-9884
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Friendly and informative. Explained everything well. Got treatment on first appointment. Recommend
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
