Dr. Elissa Norton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elissa Norton, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Norton works at
Locations
David L. Schwartzfarb MD PA5162 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 877-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit to Dr. Norton has been flawless. Her entire staff is delightful and kind. My first visit to the office, I was nervous, but she made me feel very comfortable and offered suggestions for various treatments, was not pushy and I am so happy with my results! I can't imagine going anywhere else. I've also referred a couple friends who have shared the same sentiments. Dr. Norton is top notch and I would highly recommend her to patients of any age.
About Dr. Elissa Norton, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1538302195
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Harvard
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton works at
Dr. Norton has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.