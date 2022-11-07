Dr. Eliyahu Shemesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shemesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliyahu Shemesh, MD
Overview of Dr. Eliyahu Shemesh, MD
Dr. Eliyahu Shemesh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Shemesh's Office Locations
Minimally Invasive Surgical Associates of South Florida Pllc4675 Linton Blvd Ste 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 495-0660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 495-0660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 5210 Linton Blvd Ste 306, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (407) 495-0660
Center for Wellness Clinic5258 Linton Blvd Ste 105, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent surgeon, saved my life, caring individual. he’s been fantastic doctor for 12 years. I highly recommend him and his staff
About Dr. Eliyahu Shemesh, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hebrew
- 1952472250
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shemesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shemesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shemesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shemesh has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shemesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shemesh speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shemesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shemesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shemesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shemesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.