Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD

Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chakravarty works at Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chakravarty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
    825 Ne 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-7805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396709663
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakravarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chakravarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chakravarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chakravarty works at Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Chakravarty’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakravarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakravarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakravarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakravarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

