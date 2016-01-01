See All Anesthesiologists in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Eliza Diaconescu, MD

Anesthesiology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eliza Diaconescu, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They completed their residency with Easton Hospital

Dr. Diaconescu works at Chest Diseases & Sleep Disorders Sc in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chest Diseases & Sleep Disorders Sc
    15 Tower Ct Ste 140, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Eliza Diaconescu, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • English, Romanian
    • 1881655140
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Easton Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eliza Diaconescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaconescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaconescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaconescu works at Chest Diseases & Sleep Disorders Sc in Gurnee, IL. View the full address on Dr. Diaconescu’s profile.

    Dr. Diaconescu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaconescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaconescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaconescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

