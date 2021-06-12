Overview of Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD

Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Fernando works at Rio Hondo Medical Group in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.