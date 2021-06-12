Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD
Overview of Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD
Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Fernando works at
Dr. Fernando's Office Locations
-
1
Rio Hondo Pediatrics Associates Medicalr Group12444 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernando?
I can't say anything negative about Dr. Eliza Fernando she was the only pediatrician that helped my son in so many ways. I really wished I would of found her when he was an infant. I am thankful for her having so much patience with my son and understanding that not every child falls in the same category. Every child is different especially one that fought for his life 10 days in NICU when he was born and survived. I will forever be thankful to Dr. Eliza Fernando.
About Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750593349
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernando works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.