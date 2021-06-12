See All Pediatricians in Whittier, CA
Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD

Pediatrics
1.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD

Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Fernando works at Rio Hondo Medical Group in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Fernando's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rio Hondo Pediatrics Associates Medicalr Group
    12444 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 698-0161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Bell's Palsy
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fernando?

    Jun 12, 2021
    I can't say anything negative about Dr. Eliza Fernando she was the only pediatrician that helped my son in so many ways. I really wished I would of found her when he was an infant. I am thankful for her having so much patience with my son and understanding that not every child falls in the same category. Every child is different especially one that fought for his life 10 days in NICU when he was born and survived. I will forever be thankful to Dr. Eliza Fernando.
    Thankful parent — Jun 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fernando to family and friends

    Dr. Fernando's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fernando

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD.

    About Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750593349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernando works at Rio Hondo Medical Group in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fernando’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eliza Fernando, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.