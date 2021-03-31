Dr. Panczyk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eliza Panczyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliza Panczyk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Panczyk works at
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Emergency Medicine101 E Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6000TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 16260 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd Ste 220, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 232-5285
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I might not be alive if it weren't for Dr. Panczyk. My blood pressure was dangerously high and had been for months. She arranged tests and determined that I had renal artery stenosis. She also arranged for a vascular surgeon to place a stent in my right renal artery. My blood pressure is now normal. I am very grateful.
About Dr. Eliza Panczyk, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1861699761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Cardiovascular Disease
