Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Abinsay works at ELIZABETH L ABINSAY MD INC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.