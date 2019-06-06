Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abinsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Elizabeth L. Abinsay MD Inc.634 Kalihi St Ste 202, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 677-4331
Elizabeth L Abinsay Inc91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 313, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 677-4331
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Elizabeth was not available but I was able to make an appointment with Hazel Abinsay. This accommodation was not a problem at all- both of my children were seen at the same time and Hazel was still able to give good attention to both kids. My daughter has a somewhat rare condition and Hazel was attentive and responsible with her knowledge and judgements. From check in to check out was less than 45 minutes. It was great.
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1124121421
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Abinsay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abinsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abinsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abinsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abinsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abinsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abinsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.