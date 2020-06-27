Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Acevedo-Danzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Acevedo-Danzi works at Sussex Primary Health in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Bayport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.