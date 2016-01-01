See All Vascular Surgeons in Mystic, CT
Vascular Surgery
Mystic, CT
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Aitcheson, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Aitcheson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mystic, CT. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Aitcheson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Mystic, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Norwich, CT and Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Aitcheson's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 301, Mystic, CT 06355
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Route 82 Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Midstate Medical Center
  Backus Hospital
  Hartford Hospital

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
    About Dr. Elizabeth Aitcheson, MD

Specialties

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1578900320
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF UTAH

Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Tulane University School Of Medicine
