Dr. Elizabeth Albertson, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Albertson, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Albertson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.
Dr. Albertson works at
Dr. Albertson's Office Locations
-
1
Winston Salem Office1806 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-3632
-
2
Carolina Urological Associates P.A.140 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 245-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Pen Bay Medical Center
- Waldo County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albertson is a great doctor. She came to my rescue when I was having problems after TURP surgery. She made time to see me even though I'm not a patient of hers. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Albertson, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124080445
Education & Certifications
- Nc Bapt Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albertson works at
Dr. Albertson has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Albertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.