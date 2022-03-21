Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Albertson, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Albertson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.



Dr. Albertson works at Carolina Urological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.