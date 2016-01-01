Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Suburban Womens Healthcare PC3620 Sheridan Dr Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 876-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1356380489
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
