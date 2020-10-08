Dr. Elizabeth Alwohoush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alwohoush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Alwohoush, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Alwohoush, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Alwohoush, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alwohoush works at
Dr. Alwohoush's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital9400 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-5434
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alwohoush?
Dr.alwohoosh is very professional and thorough. Highly recommend her to all that need neurology.
About Dr. Elizabeth Alwohoush, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508128299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alwohoush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alwohoush accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alwohoush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alwohoush works at
Dr. Alwohoush speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alwohoush. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alwohoush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alwohoush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alwohoush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.