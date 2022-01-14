Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Lenoir City, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Lenoir City1018 HIGHWAY 321 N, Lenoir City, TN 37771 Directions (865) 450-9361Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Knoxville Institute of Dermatology6516 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 450-9361Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
I don't know why dr Anderson has 3 stars. I saw her yesterday as a new patient. She was on time, friendly (introduced herself when she came in the room) and understood my issues. She explained her diagnosis and what we would do about getting things better. I am very pleased with her after this appointment and will recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist.
About Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1073589925
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University Of Tennessee Bowld Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.