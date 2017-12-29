Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Crumay Parnes Associates Inc.104 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7685
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Anderson after years of managing my eczema/atopic dermatitis via my PCP; outstanding job. My skin condition has improved tremendously after just one visit.....will be seeing this doctor routinely to maintain control of my eczema. I most highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265450415
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
