Dr. Elizabeth Anoia-Loftus, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Anoia-Loftus, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Anoia-Loftus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Dr. Anoia-Loftus' Office Locations
Midlantic Urology1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anoia-Loftus was excellent treating me. She was clear and supportive which is what I needed to deal with something I found scary. I will recommend her to my friends.
About Dr. Elizabeth Anoia-Loftus, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568419836
Education & Certifications
- 2006
- 2000
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anoia-Loftus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anoia-Loftus accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anoia-Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anoia-Loftus has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anoia-Loftus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Anoia-Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anoia-Loftus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anoia-Loftus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anoia-Loftus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.