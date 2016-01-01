Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Anthony, DPM
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Anthony, DPM
Dr. Elizabeth Anthony, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony's Office Locations
Marc Schlemovitz Dpm PA121 Center Grove Rd Ste 1, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 366-1016
Montclair Endocrine Associates119 Grove St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (908) 276-6624
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 366-1016
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Anthony, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053730143
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anthony has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.