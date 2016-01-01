Dr. Elizabeth Onugha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onugha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Onugha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Onugha, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Onugha, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and Driscoll Childrens Hospital.
Dr. Onugha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Onugha's Office Locations
-
1
Driscoll Children's Hospital3533 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-5022
-
2
Texas Children's Hospital the Woodlands Outpatient Serivces17580 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 267-6000
-
3
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onugha?
About Dr. Elizabeth Onugha, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407177314
Education & Certifications
- YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onugha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onugha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onugha works at
Dr. Onugha has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onugha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Onugha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onugha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onugha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onugha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.