Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Arrington, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.



Dr. Arrington works at PHDermatology in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.