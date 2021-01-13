Dr. Arrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Arrington, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Arrington, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Palm Harbor Office4197 WOODLANDS PKWY, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 786-3810Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
St. Petersburg Dermatology LLC1530 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 202-9442
We have been patients of Dr. Arrington for about 15 years plus. Excellent care.
About Dr. Elizabeth Arrington, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University Of South Florida Department of Pediatrics
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Dr. Arrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arrington has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.