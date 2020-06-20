See All Dermatologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Arthur works at Helendale Dermatology & Medical Spa in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Helendale Dermatology and Medical Spa Pllc
    500 Helendale Rd Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 266-5420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Based on 34 ratings
    Jun 20, 2020
    I have gone to Elizabeth Arthur's office for 19 years. I saw Dr. Arthur mainly for the first 15 years, and for the last 4 years, I was treated mostly by Ms. Parks. I have always suffered from persistent cystic acne. Dr. Arthur is the best! She surrounds herself with a great team, and she mentors often.
    About Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346219953
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    • Villanova University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arthur works at Helendale Dermatology & Medical Spa in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Arthur’s profile.

    Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Genital Warts, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.