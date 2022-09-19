Dr. Elizabeth Ault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ault, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Ault, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Ault, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Medicine.
Dr. Ault works at
Dr. Ault's Office Locations
Integrated Behavioral Health - Baton Rouge16851 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (866) 624-7637
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with the Anchor Clinic for approximately three years. Within the last 6 months I started seeing Dr. Elizabeth Ault in Pensacola. She is hands down, one of their greatest additions. Dr Ault is not only kind, caring, and compassionate, but she also has a ton of patience. I’m difficult to treat due to an array of medication allergies and I was so thankful that I didn’t have to explain any of them, as she was well versed in what I deal with on a daily basis. She’s very easy to talk to and open up to, so that made things even better. 10/10 would absolutely recommend. She does also take Tricare so it’s a multiple win situation.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ault, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Our Lady of the Lake Psychiatry Residency Program
- Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ault accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ault works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ault. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ault.
