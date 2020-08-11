Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
-
1
Spine Center and Orthopedic Rehabilitation of Englewood106 Grand Ave Ste 220, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 503-1900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr Baker is a well manner, smart, understanding doctor. She takes her time to listen to the patient. She takes the time to explain the choices you could have to improve your pain. Dr Baker REALLY CARES! and she does her best to help you. "NOT ALL ANGELS HAVE WINGS" and Dr Elizabeth Baker is one of those angels on earth. I really appreciate what Dr Baker has done and continue doing to help me cope with my health issues. Very few doctors like Dr Baker would be found nowadays; when doctors only care to be paid by the insurance and care very little for the human being. God bless Dr. Elizabeth Baker
About Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225090210
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Harvard U
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.