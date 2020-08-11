Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Spine Center & Orthopedic Rehabilitation of Englewood in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.