Dr. Elizabeth Baracz-Zimmerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Baracz-Zimmerman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Baracz-Zimmerman, DPM
Dr. Elizabeth Baracz-Zimmerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seven Hills, OH.
Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman works at
Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman's Office Locations
-
1
Kevin M. Kane Dpm Inc.7393 Broadview Rd Ste F, Seven Hills, OH 44131 Directions (216) 642-3668
-
2
Big Creek Surgical Hospital LLC15345 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 743-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman?
Dr. Baracz was very gentle & knowledgeable. She was able to treat my feet in just 2 visits that another doctor couldn't do in a year. By the 1st treatment I was able to walk relatively pain free & completely pain free by the 2nd. Her staff is very friendly & caring. I would definitely give Dr. Baracz & her staff a 5 star rating.
About Dr. Elizabeth Baracz-Zimmerman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326162173
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baracz-Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.