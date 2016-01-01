Dr. Elizabeth Barlet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Barlet, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Barlet, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Barlet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Mercy Hospital Carthage and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Dr. Barlet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barlet's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Women's Health Joplin Ste 560100 Mercy Way Ste 510, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 623-6056
-
2
Mercy Clinic Physicians for Womens Health1615 Hazel Ave, Carthage, MO 64836 Directions (417) 358-0188
-
3
Mccune-brooks Regional Hospital3125 Dr Russell Smith Way, Carthage, MO 64836 Directions (417) 359-1810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Mercy Hospital Carthage
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barlet?
About Dr. Elizabeth Barlet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1346298353
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barlet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barlet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barlet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barlet works at
Dr. Barlet has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barlet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.