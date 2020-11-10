Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7249
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Liz is absolutely the best, wouldn't hesitate recommending her to friends and family.
Dr. Barnert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barnert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barnert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.