Dr. Elizabeth Barrett, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Barrett, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences, Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
Premier Health Primary Care - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always knowledgeable, caring, efficient , and thorough! A wonderful and gifted doctor!
About Dr. Elizabeth Barrett, DO
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1851822589
Education & Certifications
- Summa Akron City Hospital
- A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences, Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barrett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
