Dr. Elizabeth Barta, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Legacy-Plano Office6839 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 379-8222Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
All staff was friendly, attentive & professional Dr. Barta was exceptional: she took time (new patient) spoke plainly, listened, made clear recomendations & set up needed tests, labs, etc.
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas
- University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- The University Of Texas At Dallas
- Family Practice
Dr. Barta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.