Dr. Elizabeth Bates, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Bates, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Bates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bates' Office Locations

    4211 Springhurst Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241 (502) 627-1945
    Bates Primary Care
    Bates Primary Care
9409 Norton Commons Blvd Ste 101, Prospect, KY 40059 (502) 751-8577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Screening
Wellness Examination
Diabetes Screening
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Bates, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932164134
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
