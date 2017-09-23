Dr. Elizabeth Bernardino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Bernardino, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Bernardino, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine.
Locations
Cypress Professional Group7055 Veterans Blvd Ste C, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (630) 325-4899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernadino is very responsive and compassionate to her patients. My college age daughter has seen her for three years, and has been very well cared for.
About Dr. Elizabeth Bernardino, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1093939225
Education & Certifications
- Boston U MC
- Loyola U MC
- Loyola U MC
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernardino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernardino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.